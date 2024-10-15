NPPA Raises Ceiling Prices of Eight Scheduled Drugs by 50% for Asthma, Glaucoma, Thalassemia Treatments

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has raised the ceiling prices of eight scheduled drugs by 50%. These medications are used to treat various conditions, including asthma, glaucoma, thalassemia, tuberculosis (TB), and mental health disorders.

In a meeting held on October 8, the NPPA approved a 50% increase in the ceiling prices of eleven scheduled formulations of eight drugs. The list includes Atropine injection (0.6 mg/ml), used to treat slow heart rates, and Streptomycin powder for injection (750 mg and 1000 mg), used in the treatment of TB.

The NPPA also revised the ceiling prices for several other drugs, including Salbutamol, an asthma medication, available in 2 mg and 4 mg tablet formulations, as well as a 5 mg/ml respirator solution. Other drugs affected by the price revision include Pilocarpine 2% eye drops for glaucoma, Cefadroxil 500 mg tablets for urinary tract infections (UTIs), Deferoxamine 500 mg injection for thalassemia treatment, and Lithium 300 mg tablets for mental health conditions.

In an official communication, the Ministry explained that the NPPA had received applications from manufacturers requesting an upward revision of prices. These requests were driven by rising costs of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), increased production expenses, and fluctuations in exchange rates, which have made the sustainable production and marketing of these drugs unviable.

The NPPA is mandated to ensure the availability of essential drugs at affordable prices while balancing accessibility. The government body is tasked with regulating prices in a way that maintains affordability without compromising the availability of these medicines in the market, ensuring that public health needs are consistently met across the country.