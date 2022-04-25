Nritya Gopal Das shows improvement in health

Lucknow, April 25 Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is improving now in a Lucknow hospital, doctors said on Monday.

He was admitted to Medanta Hospital Lucknow after being brought from Ayodhya on Sunday due to urinary infection and general weakness. His health is satisfactory now.

According to a health bulletin issued by Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Medical Director, Medanta Hospital, the Mahant's condition is stable and satisfactory, and he is currently kept under close supervision of the Critical Care Specialists and Urology team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor