NSA Doval, Wang Yi agree on new mechanisms for peace, delimitation

New Delhi, Aug 20 In a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at stabilising bilateral ties and advancing the long-pending boundary resolution, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval hosted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the India-China Boundary Question.

The talks, held on August 19, followed Wang Yi’s two-day official visit to India, during which he also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The dialogue marked a renewed phase of engagement between the two Asian powers, building on the leader-level consensus reached during the Kazan summit in October 2024.

Both sides acknowledged that peace and tranquillity have largely prevailed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since the 23rd round of talks, and emphasised the need to sustain this momentum to foster broader bilateral cooperation.

National Security Advisor Doval and Wang Yi agreed on a five-point framework to deepen coordination and manage the complex boundary issue.

First, they reaffirmed the importance of viewing the boundary question through a political lens, aiming for a fair and mutually acceptable settlement in line with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles.

Second, an Expert Group will be established under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to explore “Early Harvest” opportunities in boundary delimitation - targeting areas where consensus may be more readily achievable.

Third, a dedicated Working Group will be formed under the WMCC to enhance border management protocols and ensure sustained peace along the frontier.

Fourth, the two sides agreed to expand the General Level Mechanism (GLM) beyond the Western Sector to include the Eastern and Middle Sectors, with an early meeting planned for the Western Sector to review progress and operationalise new measures.

Finally, both nations committed to using existing diplomatic and military-level mechanisms to initiate discussions on de-escalation, beginning with the formulation of guiding principles and modalities.

The talks were described as candid and constructive, reflecting a shared intent to move beyond past setbacks—including the Galwan Valley clashes of 2020—and rebuild trust through structured dialogue.

The next round of Special Representatives’ talks is expected to be held in China in 2026.

