UGC NET 2024: NTA Announces New Date for June Session Exam - Details Inside

New Delhi, June 29 The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced fresh dates for the recently cancelled NCET, Joint CSIR-UGC NET, and UGC-NET June 2024 cycle examinations.

Earlier, citing unavoidable circumstances, the examinations were cancelled/postponed, leaving scores of tense aspirants waiting for new dates.

The June cycle UGC-NET exam was earlier held on June 18 but was cancelled the very next day.

NCET 2024 exam to be conducted on July 10



Joint CSIR UGC NET to be conducted from 25 -27th July



UGC NET June 2024 Cycle to be held between August 21 and September 4 pic.twitter.com/NIIsbgShfN — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

In a notification issued on Friday night, the NTA announced that the NCET 2024 will be held on July 10; Joint CSIR-UGC NET on July 25-27; while the UGC-NET June 2024 cycle exam will be held between August 21 and September 4.

The NTA notification suggested the candidates visit its official website www.nta.ac.in for further information.

It also said that the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2024 will be held as per its actual schedule on July 6.

