NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status: When, Where and How to Check Status, GMP and Listing Date

The allotment of shares for NTPC Green Energy is set to take place today, Monday, November 25, 2024. The IPO of the government-owned solar energy company was open for subscription from November 19 to November 22. If you applied for the IPO, you can follow simple steps to check the allotment status online.

How to Check NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status on BSE Site

1. Visit the official website of BSE or direct URL, i.e. bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2. Select Equity in "Issue Type".

3. Select the company's name from the drop-down in the "Issue Name" section.

4. Enter your application details, such as application number or PAN number.

NTPC Green Energy Share Listing

The listing of NTPC Green Energy shares is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The public issue, a subsidiary of the state-owned NTPC Ltd., was offered at a price band of Rs 102–Rs 108 per share, with a lot size of 138 shares.

Also Read | Adani Bribery Case, Waqf Bill Likely to Spark Uproar as Winter Session of Parliament Begins Today.

According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 142.7 crore shares against an offer of 59.3 crore shares, making it oversubscribed by 2.42 times. The expected listing price is Rs 111.50, reflecting a premium of Rs 3.50 or 3.24% over the upper price band of ₹108.

NTPC Green Energy IPO GMP

On Monday, the grey market premium (GMP) for NTPC Green Energy shares rose, with shares trading at a premium of approximately Rs 3.50 over the upper price band, translating to a GMP of 3.24%.

How to Check status NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Status via KFin Technologies Website

1. Visit KFin Technologies official website at kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatuswebsite or kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

2. Select the company name "NTPC Green Energy" from the drop-down.

3. Enter your application or PAN number and click on search.