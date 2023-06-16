Numaligarh Refinery Limite signs MoA with Kaziranga University and Institute of Frontier Science and Application

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 : In a significant R&D initiative, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Kaziranga University (KU) and Institute of Frontier Science and Application (IFSA) to carry out a research project titled 'Assessment of Wind Energy Potential in North East India'.

The agreement was signed between Sr. CGM (CA) NRL Nikunja Borthakur, Vice Chancellor Kaziranga University Dr P K Mishra and Chairman, Institute of Frontier Science and Application (IFSA) Dr P Goswami at NRL Corporate Office in Guwahati on Friday in the presence of Director (Finance) NRL Sanjay Choudhuri and Sr. officials from NRL & Kaziranga University.

As per the MoA, Kaziranga University in technical collaboration with the Institute of Frontier Science and Application (IFSA) with funding from NRL will implement the project which aims to develop bankable wind energy assessment over Assam in riverine environment using mobile Lidar observations for a period of three years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor