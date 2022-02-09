Number of suicides between 2018-2020 due to unemployment stand at 9,140, Union Home Ministry in Rajya Sabha

Number of suicides due to unemployment during 2018-2020 stand at 9,140 as per records of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), replied Union Home Ministry in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Number of suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtness during the aforementioned time period was 16,091 as per NCRB records, added the Union Home Ministry in its reply.

The ministry also said that to address the burden of mental disorders, the government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and is supporting implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 692 districts of the country.

"The programme aims to provide suicide prevention services, work place stress management, life skills training and counselling in schools and colleges; mental health services including prevention, promotion and long-term continuing care at different levels of district healthcare delivery system and promote community awareness and participation in the delivery of mental healthcare services," added the ministry.

The ministry also informed that it has launched employment and income generation programmes like Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), which aims to incentivize employers for creation of new employment along with social security benefits and restoration of employment. Another programme named The National Career Service (NCS) Project is for the job seekers and employers for job-matching in a dynamic, efficient and responsive manner and has a repository of career content for job seekers.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor