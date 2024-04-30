Nursing student commits suicide at AIIMS hostel

New Delhi, April 30 A 21-year-old Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) Nursing student committed suicide at the All India Institue of Medical Science (AIIMS) hostel on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that at around 11:30 a.m., a police control room call regarding the suicide of a girl at an AIIMS hostel was received and a police team reached the spot.

"The student, a resident of Sheikhpura, Bihar, who was in B.Sc (Nursing) second year, was found hanging to the ceiling fan with a dupatta," a senior police official said.

"The crime team inspected the place. No foul play is suspected so far. Parents of the girl have been informed," the official added.

