Nutrition for all: Fifth Poshan Pakhwada celebrations to begin today

New Delhi [India], March 20 : The Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate the fifth Poshan Pakhwada from Monday with various activities nationwide.

The 15-day celebration will continue til April 3, 2023.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Pakhwada aims to raise awareness about the importance of nutrition and promote healthy eating habits through "Jan Andolan and Jan Bhagidari".

Poshan Abhiyaan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2018, has been instrumental in ensuring people's participation and bringing the discourse on nutrition to the forefront. Poshan Abhiyan was launched with the aim to improve nutritional outcomes in a holistic manner. Behavioural change at individual and community level is an important component to achieve the desired goals of a Kuposhan-mukt Bharat, said the Ministry statement.

Every year, Poshan Pakhwada is celebrated in the month of March for 15 days.

Similarly, the month of September is celebrated as Rashtriya Poshan Maah, across the country. The Poshan Maah and Pakhwada celebrated so far have witnessed wide participation and enthusiasm from all States/UTs, frontline functionaries, converging Ministries as well as public at large. Close to 2.96 crore activities were held across the country in the last Poshan Pakhwada 2022

The theme of this year's Poshan Pakhwada 2023 is "Nutrition for All: Together Towards a Healthy India". With the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets, this year the focus of Poshan Pakhwada will be to popularise 'Shree Anna', as a valuable asset to address malnutrition, said the statement.

The activities during the Poshan Pakhwada will focus on the promotion and popularization of Shree Anna or millets for nutritional- well-being through the orgzation of drives to link Millet-based foods with supplementary nutrition, home visits, diet consultation camps, etc.

Further, campaigns will be orgzed to increase awareness and popularise Saksham Anganwadis with upgraded infrastructure and facilities as centres of improved nutrition delivery and early childhood care and education.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will be the nodal Ministry for coordinating activities during the Poshan Pakhwada. In the State/UT, Department of Women and Child Development/Social Welfare Department will be the nodal department for Poshan Pakhwada.

