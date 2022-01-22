Obscene remarks against Muslim women in Clubhouse chat: Delhi Police summons Lucknow resident

New Delhi, Jan 22 Delhi Police has summoned an 18-year-old man from Lucknow to join probe in a case in which obscene and derogatory remarks were made against Muslim women on an audio chat application called Clubhouse.

The man identified as Rahul Kapoor, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was found to be a user of ID Bismillah. "He was traced and he admitted that on the direction of Sallos, he created an Audio Chat Room in Clubhouse and handed over the moderator key to Sallos," a senior police official told .

Sources further said a police team has been sent to Lucknow. "Rahul will be joining the investigation at Delhi by today evening," said the official.

It was also learnt that the police have seized the mobile phone of Rahul. The senior official also clarified that Rahul has not been arrested yet.

Notably, the cyber cell of Mumbai police has also arrested three men from Haryana in the same case after a complaint was lodged in Mumbai by a woman.

Earlier this week, on January 17, a video of a Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than hindu gals' went viral on social media. In the said conversation, the participants were allegedly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

Then next day on Tuesday, January 18, taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police demanding immediate registration of an FIR and a punitive action against the alleged persons.

An FIR was then registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor