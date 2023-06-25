Odisha: 10 poachers held for murdering forester at Similipal National Park

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 25 : As many as ten poachers have been arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a forester who was shot dead in Similipal National Park, the officials said.

According to the Mayurbhanj SP Batula Gangadhar, the deceased forester has been identified as Mati Hansda.

Giving details of the murder, SP Batula said, "On the intervening night of June 16 and June 17, the accused entered the forest land for the purpose of hunting. After the patrolling team spotted them and asked them to surrender, the poachers opened fire on them during which the forester died."

He also informed that some incriminating articles were also seized along with two country-made guns from the possession of the accused poachers.

Further investigation is underway.

The police also said that this was the second incident in a month.

Earlier, on May 23, a forest guard was shot dead by a poacher in Similipal National Park of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

According to the police, two persons were arrested and 10 people were detained in connection with the incident.

The incident was reported from Baunsakhala beat under Nana range in Similipal sanctuary. The deceased guard has been identified as Bimal Kumar Jena, who was working in the Baunsakhala beat, the police said.

