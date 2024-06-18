Odisha: 10-yr-old boy drowns in open drain; CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid

Bhubaneswar, June 18 In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned to death after falling in an open storm water drain here in the Masjid Colony area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Saha.

Expressing deep grief over the unfortunate incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved family.

He also condoled the deceased's family members.

CM Majhi has directed the concerned authorities to immediately take steps to address the problems of open drains in the city.

Sources claimed that the deceased, along with his friends, was playing near the drain on Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a balloon floating in the storm water.

Saha was washed away when he was trying to catch that balloon.

Upon being informed, fire services personnel reached the spot and started the search operation.

The body was later recovered from Laxmisagar area of the city a few hours later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor