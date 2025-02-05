Odisha: 12 TNT Explosive Cylinders Recovered from Goods Train at Kantabanji Railway Station

Railway security personnel recovered 12 TNT explosive cylinders from a wagon of a goods train at Kantabanji Railway Station in Odisha’s Bolangir district, police said.

The discovery triggered security concerns, prompting senior officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to visit the site.

"Twelve TNT explosive cylinders were found at the Kantabanji railway station. No case has been registered so far. The recovered items belong to the Ordnance Factory Badmal (OFBL) in Saintala," ADG (Railway) Arun Bothra told PTI over the phone.

GRP sources said two wagonload consignments from Maharashtra arrived for OFBL, but one remained unattended. Bolangir SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo stated that the recovered TNT cylinders were returned to OFBL after verifying documents, suggesting a possible lapse in handling. A high-level probe is underway, officials added.

Ordnance Factory in Odisha manufactures arms, ammunition, equipment, propellants, explosives, and other items for the defence.

