Odisha Assembly Dy Speaker resigns

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh resigned from his post to devote more time to strengthen his party BJD’s base in his constituency in Angul district.

The BJD MLA submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Pramila Mallik at her chamber in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Rajanikant Singh, a four-time MLA from Angul constituency, has been serving as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly since June 2019. He had also served as Minister Steel and Mines from August 2012 to May 2014 in Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet.

While speaking to media persons, Rajanikant Singh said, “It is not an instantaneous decision. I could not participate in party events by remaining on a constitutional post for the last five years. Had I taken this decision during the Assembly session, you could have termed it an instantaneous decision. The election is around the corner and I can now meet the party workers whole-heartedly and freely.”

He denied having any information about the party offering him any ministerial berth.

He also said it is the duty of the MLAs to strengthen the organisation in their own constituency. He claimed that due to his efforts, the party has performed well in his constituency during the Panchayat elections.

