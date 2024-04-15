Odisha Bus Accident: 5 Dead, Many Injured as Kolkata-Bound Bus Falls from Bridge in Jajpur

Five people, including a woman, died, and around 40 others were injured after a Kolkata-bound bus plunged from a bridge in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday evening.

VIDEO | Several injured as bus falls off flyover in Odisha's Jajpur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gmg0EPXRs3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

According to PTI reports, the incident occurred around 9 pm on Barabati Bridge on National Highway-16 as the bus, carrying 50 passengers, travelled from Puri to Kolkata. Four men and one woman lost their lives. Tapan Kumar Naik, Inspector in charge of Dharamshala Police Station told PTI that around 30 of the injured were taken to Cuttack SCB Medical College.

ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବାରବାଟୀ ଛକ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସ୍ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏଥିସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2024

A rescue operation is ongoing at the scene. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the deceased's next of kin.