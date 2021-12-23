Odisha Chief Secretary reviews COVID preparedness to deal with Omicron

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has reviewed the covid scenario and the preparedness to deal with the new Omicron variant, with all Collectors, Superintendent of Police, and Chief District Medical Officers.

Chief Secretary on Wednesday directed to be vigilant and intensify testing, vaccination, and enforcement of COVID guidelines at the field level, for combating the possible spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

During the review, Chief Secretary Mahapatra stated that "New variant is highly mutated with 32 mutations in spike protein for which it has high transmissibility. Each day new findings are coming about the virus, its behaviour and impact." said a statement from Chief Secretary's office.

"On the face of such situation, Mahapatra advised all people above 18 years of age to get themselves vaccinated by utilizing the facilities extended by Government," the statement added.

As per the State government "88.2 per cent of the 18 above population have been vaccinated with the first dose and around 86 per cent of them took their second dose. Around 99.8 per cent of the health care workers and front line workers have also been vaccinated in the states."

Chief Secretary also asked the administration to prepare a village wise vaccination chart and inform the villagers in advance through the Panchayat, ward members, AWC workers, ASHA Karmies, and health workers so that the people in 18 and above age group (who are generally working population) could make their arrangements for vaccination.

Further, Chief Secretary was directed to stay prepared with necessary medicines, oxygen cylinders, beds, ICUs and ventilators in all Government hospitals. The oxygen plants must be kept in good running condition. Health and Family welfare department was asked to give advance intimation to the private hospitals that at any time their services may be needed like the 1st and 2nd wave of Covid-19; and, for that, they should be in readiness.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Raj Kumar Sharma emphasized on intensifying testing, IEC activities and enforcement of covid appropriate behaviour. It was decided to enhance per day testing to 70 thousand and accordingly the district targets were fixed.

Chief Secretary directed the Collector and SPs to strictly enforce the Covid norms and the norms regarding the number of people to participate in marriage, cremation and other rituals. They were also asked to intensify covid appropriate behaviour in marketplaces, industrial centres and other public places. Covid testing teams were also asked to undertake random testing at public places.

All primary health centres were asked to have a rapid antigen test facility along with the facility for RTPCR test sample collection so that people could take regular tests as and when felt necessary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor