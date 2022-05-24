Odisha: Church gate sealed, Section 144 imposed after reports of religious conversion

After receiving complaints and allegations of conversions of innocent tribals to Christianity, the district administration of Bhadrak enforced Section 144 in the area and said that only three persons are allowed to gather in the vicinity of the church.

This Church is situated at Geltua village under Bhadrak Block of Odisha. As per the sub-Collector of Bhadrak, an inquiry was made jointly by the Executive Magistrate and IIC of Rural PS.

"There were complaints regarding tribals being converted to Christianity. We found out that there is some breach of peace between communities. District administration has enforced Section 144 in Geltua, three persons are allowed to gather in the vicinity of the Church," said Manoj Patra, Sub Collector of Bhadrak

Phulamani Munda, who belongs to the Tribal community said, "We just came here to pray yesterday. We were not using loudspeakers here or never hurt anybody's sentiments. Peacefully, we prayed here in this Church. We believed in Jesus and follow the path of Jesus. We don't know, why people here are harassing us?"

