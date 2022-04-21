Odisha Class 10 student stripped, thrashed in school hostel

Bhubaneswar, April 21 A Class 10 boy student was allegedly stripped naked and thrashed by fellow hostel inmates in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Thursday.

Though the incident occurred on April 17, the matter came to light on Thursday after the victim's father filed a complaint before school authority, sources said.

The school authorities on Thursday suspended eight students, who were allegedly involved in the shocking ragging incident.

The minor victim has alleged that at around 7.30 pm when he was in his own hostel room, two of fellow inmates came and took him to another room. Here, his hands and legs were tied, he was stripped naked and then they started thrashing him, he alleged.

While two students had allegedly physically assaulted the boy, six others were present during the incident, alleged the victim's father.

School Principal Manoranjan Pati said: "After receiving the complaint, we have immediately suspended all eight students. We called their parents and sent them home."

Action will also be taken against the hostel warden, he added.

