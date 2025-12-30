Odisha CM condemns brutal attack on Odia youth in TN

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent barbaric and inhuman attack on a youth from Odisha by a group of four anti-social youths at Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, saying that necessary steps are being taken to ensure the victim gets the best treatment and the culprits get severe punishment.

According to a post on the official X handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, after coming to know about the gory incident, CM Majhi took immediate cognisance of the incident and expressed deep concern.

“Such a barbaric attack on an innocent Odia boy is strongly condemnable. The #Odisha government has taken this incident very seriously and is in constant contact with the Tamil Nadu administration. Necessary steps are being taken at the administrative level to provide the victim with all kinds of excellent treatment and assistance, and to ensure severe punishment for the culprits,” said CM Majhi.

“The safety and self-respect of all Odias are paramount to us. Our government is determined to ensure the safety of every Odia brother and sister working outside the state,” the Chief Minister further assured.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya has expressed strong concern over the brutal attack on an Odia labourer in Tamil Nadu, calling it “deeply disturbing and unacceptable”.

He urged both state governments to ensure the safety of migrant workers and demanded strict legal action against those involved.

“This incident is painful. Our people migrate in search of livelihood because of limited job opportunities here. The government must create employment at home to stop such distress migration,” Acharya said.

Condemning the attack, he stated that every Indian has the constitutional right to live and work in any state.

“No one can stop a citizen of India from residing or working anywhere in the country. Such acts of violence are completely unacceptable. I do not support this at all,” he stated.

“I request the government to take appropriate action immediately. I will also raise this issue and seek accountability from concerned authorities,” the senior BJD leader further added.

He emphasised that the incident must serve as a wake-up call for improving worker safety measures and strengthening inter-state coordination to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In a disturbing incident that has triggered widespread outrage, four 17-year-old boys were taken into custody on Monday for brutally attacking an Odia man with a sickle near the Tiruttani railway station in Tiruvallur district a few days ago. The victim was later identified as K Suraj (20), from Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor