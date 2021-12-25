Odisha CM distributes COVID assistance of Rs 3,000 to every registered street vendor

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday distributed financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to every registered street vendor of the state.

The aid has been given as a livelihood support losses due to COVID-19, an official statement from Chief Minister's office read.

"As many as 1.01 lakh street vender in 114 urban areas of the state has been provided Rs 3000 each as livelihood assistance," it stated.

As per CMO, all street vendors have been provided Rs 6,000 each in two phases in March 2020 and June 2021 by the state government to secure their livelihood.

Patnaik also announced that vending zones would be set up to facilitate the business activities of these vendors in 87 cities. For this, the state government will spend Rs 60 crore under 'Mukta Yojana', CMO informed.

The street vendors play an important part in the economy of any city, Patnaik noted.

Earlier this week, he had distributed a special COVID assistance of Rs 6,000 for every registered newspaper hawker in the state.

