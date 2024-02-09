Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens Kalinga Literary Festival

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 The 10th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) commenced in Bhubaneswar on Friday, setting the stage for a journey through the ‘Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond'.

The event opened with a virtual speech by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other guests of honour.

The first day unfolded with an array of sessions where prominent writers, poets and journalists engaged in insightful discussions on diverse topics such as literature, media, women, nationalism and more.

In his opening address, the Chief Minister said, “The Kalinga Literary Festival is more than an event; it is a bridge connecting the past with the present, ancient wisdom with contemporary insights. As participants immerse themselves in Bharat's literary legacy, the festival becomes a platform to explore solutions proposed by ancestors for societal challenges and rediscover the beauty and relevance of tales in the modern world."

Welcoming the dignitaries, Founder and Director of KLF, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, emphasised the responsibility that comes with this inheritance -- to ensure the wisdom of the ages enlightens and guides humanity toward compassion, justice and harmony.

Notable figures, including Santrupt Mishra, Amish Tripathi, Sitakant Mahapatra and Paramita Panda shared their insights into Odisha's ancient culture, celebrated literature and art, as they highlighted the symbiosis between literature and art.

They also emphasised the opportunity to dismantle barriers between thought leaders and artists.

The KLF Literary Honour was conferred upon Nasira Sharma and Beena Paudyal, while author and veteran journalist Sandeep Bamzai and writer Amish Tripathi received the National Living Legends Awards, recognising their contributions to journalism and literature.

In addition to the literary discussions, the Kalinga Art Festival, an integral part of the event, showcased the creative brilliance of Odisha. Over 70 paintings by prominent artists adorned the virtual gallery, providing a visual feast for art enthusiasts.

The exhibition celebrated the diverse expressions of Odisha's artistic landscape, offering a glimpse into the creative minds shaping the cultural narrative of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor