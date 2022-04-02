Odisha CM virtually inaugurates Business Eminence award ceremony

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary of state, Suresh Kumar Mohapatra, inaugurated the Business Eminence award ceremony on Saturday.

He congratulated all the award-winning entrepreneurs and industry leaders on this occasion and hoped that the state carries the same momentum forward in the current financial year.

Speaking on the occasion virtually, Patnaik highlighted the spectacular growth in the GDP of the state.

"I am glad to say that Odisha has shown a spectacular growth of 10.1 per cent in 2021-22, which is way ahead of the national GDP of 8.8 per cent in the same period. The industries sector is set for higher growth of 14.5 per cent. This is really quite a good time for our industries," said CM Patnaik.

He also congratulated the Dharitri and Orissa Post for conducting the wonderful event which encourages the business community of Odisha.

Stressing on the investments the state of Odisha had received, he said "Over Rs.4.4 lakh crore investment intent during last 3 years has been recieved. This could create employment opportunities for over 1.5 lakh people. I am sure, Odisha will continue to be the most favoured destination of investors from all across the globe", he concluded.

The Business Eminence Awards were organised to celebrate the spirit of indigenous entrepreneurship and appreciate the efforts of business persons in Odisha in creating wealth for the state by overcoming all odds, especially the Covid-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

