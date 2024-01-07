Odisha Congress criticises BJD, BJP

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 The opposition Congress on Sunday targeted the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that both the parties are hands-in-glove in Odisha.

The newly appointed Odisha Congress in-charge Ajoy Kumar addressing a press meet here Sunday said that Odisha is the only state where outsiders are more powerful than the locals.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln he said Odisha should be for the Odias, by the Odias and of the Odias. He also questioned the government for giving tenders worth over crores to contractors from outside the state.

"Doesn’t Odisha have MPs, MLAs or ministers that the leadership of a political party is handed over to an outsider? The entire mining wealth of the state is being drained out by outsiders so Odisha is considered as one of the poorest states in the Country," questioned Kumar.

He alleged that BJD with the tacit support of BJP is not establishing any school or hospital and laying stress only on building roads for businessmen from other states to loot the states mining wealth.

Kumar accused that both BJD and BJP have secret seat sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha and their infighting is an eyewash only.

He noted that Congress and India Alliance are only alternatives in the state which will raise the issues of public. Kumar said that IAS and IPS people are running the government in Odisha so the people are in distress.

The ministers and MLAs have no respect and only bureaucrats matter in Odisha.

"Naveen Patnaik’s government is being run by bureaucrats with BJP’s gathbandhan. Naveen Patnaik is responsible for all the corruption in Odisha and Prime Minister Modi ensures no IT, ED or CBI raids in the state," Kumar added.

Kumar alleged that Odisha has the highest migration of poor sections of the society, tribal land grab and poor law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Sarat Pattanaik termed BJP and BJD as brothers. BJD has been providing support to the BJP whenever any bill is passed by the union government.

The BJD government has only been busy in announcing schemes after schemes keeping an eye on the elections.

He expressed hope that the Indian National Congress would form the government in the state by increasing its tally from nine to 90 in the coming general elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor