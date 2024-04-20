Odisha: Congress Releases List of Candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections

The Congress released a list of four candidates from Odisha and West Bengal for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections ...

Odisha: Congress Releases List of Candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections

The Congress released a list of four candidates from Odisha and West Bengal for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and 16 Assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday. KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), announced the party's nominees through a press release.

For the Lok Sabha seats, the party nominated Dulal Chandra Pradhan for Sambalpur, Binod Bihari Nayak for Keonjhar, Debokanta Sarma for Aska, and Urbashi Bhattacharya for Kanthi.

The list of Congress candidates for the 16 Assembly seats is as follows:

Assembly Seat

Candidate Name

Jharsuguda

Amita Biswal

Badasahi

Kshirod Chandra Patra

Sukinda

Bibhu Bushan Rout

Kantamal

Sarat Kumar Pradhan

Kendrapara

Shipra Mallick

Rajanagar

Ashok Pratihari

Mahakalapada

Loknath Moharathy

Nimapara

Siddharth Routray

Pipili

Gyan Ranjan Patnaik

Jayadev

Krushna Sagaria

Khurda

Sonali Sahoo

Chilika

Pradeep Kumar Swain

Khandapada

Manoj Kumar Pradhan

Daspalla

Nakul Nayak

Kabisuryanagar

Sanjaya Kumar Mandal

Gopalpur

Shayam Sundargarh Sahu

Odisha will be voting for the 2024 general elections and the 147-seat state Assembly simultaneously in the last four phases. Voting in the state will be conducted for 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies on May 14, followed by 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20, 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats on May 25, and the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies on June 1. Results will be announced on June 4. In the 2019 polls, the state recorded a total voter turnout of 73.29%.

