Odisha: Congress Releases List of Candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections

The Congress released a list of four candidates from Odisha and West Bengal for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and 16 Assembly seats in Odisha on Saturday. KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), announced the party's nominees through a press release.

For the Lok Sabha seats, the party nominated Dulal Chandra Pradhan for Sambalpur, Binod Bihari Nayak for Keonjhar, Debokanta Sarma for Aska, and Urbashi Bhattacharya for Kanthi.

The list of Congress candidates for the 16 Assembly seats is as follows:

Assembly Seat Candidate Name Jharsuguda Amita Biswal Badasahi Kshirod Chandra Patra Sukinda Bibhu Bushan Rout Kantamal Sarat Kumar Pradhan Kendrapara Shipra Mallick Rajanagar Ashok Pratihari Mahakalapada Loknath Moharathy Nimapara Siddharth Routray Pipili Gyan Ranjan Patnaik Jayadev Krushna Sagaria Khurda Sonali Sahoo Chilika Pradeep Kumar Swain Khandapada Manoj Kumar Pradhan Daspalla Nakul Nayak Kabisuryanagar Sanjaya Kumar Mandal Gopalpur Shayam Sundargarh Sahu

Odisha will be voting for the 2024 general elections and the 147-seat state Assembly simultaneously in the last four phases. Voting in the state will be conducted for 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies on May 14, followed by 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20, 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats on May 25, and the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies on June 1. Results will be announced on June 4. In the 2019 polls, the state recorded a total voter turnout of 73.29%.