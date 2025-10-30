Odisha court awards 20 years RI to man in POCSO case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 A local court in Bargarh district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of marriage in the Paikamal police station area in 2022.

The convict, identified as Saroj Bariha (21), was found guilty under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per reports, on February 21, 2022, the minor victim appeared at Paikmal Police Station along with her parents and lodged a written report alleging that one Saroj Bariha of his village had committed sexual assault on her repeatedly for over one year, between February 2021 and January 2022, giving false assurances of marriage.

It was further added that when the victim became pregnant, the accused, Saroj, fled away from the village and also switched off his mobile phone.

Later, the victim told the matter to her mother and a village meeting was held on this issue, but the parents of the accused Saroj did not take any step for the shelter of the victim, so she reported the matter at Paikmal Police Station for taking necessary legal action against the accused Saroj.

Following the registration of FIR, the Bargarh police arrested the accused Saroj on June 27, 2022.

Following examination of various exhibits and other evidence, the court on Thursday awarded 20 years' RI to Saroj, holding him guilty of sexually abusing the minor girl.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide financial compensation of Rs 11 lakhs to the victim under the victim compensation scheme.

In another significant judgment in a POCSO case, a local court in Angul district on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old youth to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his sister-in-law’s eight-year-old daughter on August 19, 2024.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor