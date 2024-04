Odisha Elections 2024: BJD Releases List of Candidates For Lok Sabha And Assembly Polls (See Full List)

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) released its second list of candidates for the Assembly polls on Wednesday. BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcements through a video message, unveiling 27 candidates for the Assembly seats and an additional list for five Lok Sabha constituencies.

#WATCH | BJD President Naveen Patnaik announces the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha



BJD candidates for five Lok Sabha seats declared by the CM: Surendra Singh Bhoi (Balangir), Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak), Parineeta Mishra… pic.twitter.com/GsoPoq8LKM — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

The second list includes several re-nominations of sitting legislators. Notable among them are Dipali Das for the Jharsuguda Assembly seat and Alaka Mohanty for Brajarajnagar, both securing repeat nominations due to their prior electoral victories in by-polls. Former Minister Padmanav Behera, representing Biramaharajpur Assembly constituency since 2009, has also been re-nominated by the party. Additionally, Adhiraj Panigrahi, who recently switched from Congress to BJD, has been given a ticket for the Khariar Assembly constituency.

List of Lok Sabha Candidates:

No. Candidate Name Constituency 1 Surendra Singh Bhoi Bolangir 2 Manjulata Mandal Bhadrak 3 Parinita Mishra Bargarh 4 Bhrugu Baxipatra Berhampur 5 Dharurjay Sidhu Keonjhar

List of Assembly Candidates:

No. Candidate Name Constituency 1 Alaka Mohanty Brajrajnagar 2 Dipali Das Jharsuguda 3 Bijay Toppo Talsara 4 Jogesh Singh Sundargarh 5 Anil Barwa Rajgangpur 6 Bhimsen Choudhury Bonai 7 Chakradhar Hembram Jashipur 8 Srinath Soren Udala 9 Sananda Marndi Baripada 10 Anusaya Patra Badasahi 11 Preetinanda Kanungo Moroda 12 Madhab Dhada Soro 13 Nalinikant Pradhan Athmallik 14 Padmanav Behera Birmaharajpur 15 Adhiraj Panigrahi Khariar 16 Jayshree Kanhar Phulbani 17 Ankit Pratap Jena Mahanga 18 Ramakant Bhoi Tirtol 19 Prasant Muduli Jagatsinghpur 20 Susanta Rout Bhubaneswar-North 21 Ashok Panda Ekamra-Bhubaneswar 22 Suryamani Vaidya Khalikote 23 Manjula Swain Aska 24 Ramesh Chyupatnaik Berhampur 25 Rupesh Panigrahi Paralakhemundi 26 Antaryami Gamango Mohona 27 Prafulla Pangi Pottangi

The ruling BJD had previously announced candidates for 9 Lok Sabha seats and 72 Assembly seats on March 27. The party also released a list of 6 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls on the same day.