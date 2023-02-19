Odisha EOW busts fake job racket operating in 17 states in India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police claimed to have busted a job fraud racket operating in as many as 17 states in India and arrested its mastermind from Bihar.

The arrested accused, identified as Dharampal Singh hails from Bihar and is said to be the mastermind of the racket, officials said.

The Inspector General (IG) of the Economic Offence Wing, Odisha, Jai Narayan Pankaj toldthat the racket was operating in 17 states, and efforts are on to nab the other accused.

"A job fraud racket was busted by Economic Offences Wing on February 15. The accused has been identified as Dharampal Singh, who is a native of Bihar. He was the mastermind of 'Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan', which is operating in 17 states," he said.

"We are looking for other accused," he said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

