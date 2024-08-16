Odisha Government Introduces One-Day Menstrual Leave for Women in Private and Public Sectors

The Odisha government introduced a one-day menstrual leave policy for women working in both the private and public sectors. This move has been met with widespread praise from rights activists and female employees alike.

During Independence Day celebrations in Cuttack, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced the introduction of optional menstrual leave for working women. “Previously, menstrual leave was not permitted. Now, women can choose to take leave on either the first or second day of their menstrual cycle. This policy will apply to both government and private sector employees,” Parida stated to reporters following the event.

The Women and Child Development Department of the Odisha government is expected to release detailed guidelines soon to implement the new menstrual leave policy for working women, according to official sources. Odisha becomes the third state, following Kerala and Bihar, to introduce such a policy amid growing nationwide calls for paid menstrual leave for students and employees.

