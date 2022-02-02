Odisha govt dismisses senior IAS officer found guilty of corruption

Odisha Government has dismissed senior IAS officer and former Managing Director of Odisha Rural Housing Corporation Binod Kumar after he was found guilty of corruption, informed the Chief Minister's office (CMO) on Wednesday.

As per a statement issued by the CMO, during his tenure as Managing Director of the Odisha Rural Housing Corporation, Kumar illegally sanctioned Rs 33.34 crore for various fake farms and individuals after the Super Cyclone in 1999.

"As a result, the state government suffered huge financial losses. As a result, the Odisha government has filed 27 vigilance cases against Kumar and he has been convicted in two of the cases," added the statement.

The CMO also informed the Centre has approved the proposal of the state government to terminate Kumar from his services.

"The state government has always taken strong action against corruption and the government is determined to take exemplary action against the perpetrators, no matter how high they are. In recent past, a senior All-India Forest Service officer was also fired from his service on corruption charges." added the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

