Odisha govt expedites process for establishment of National Centre for Disease Control

Odisha government has expedited the process for the establishment of a comprehensive branch of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the state.

According to an official statement, the handing over of the registered land deed and possession was done today evening in the Conference hall of the Health and Family Welfare department under the Chairmanship of Secretary Shalini Pandit.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandit said that Odisha has rolled out a transformative approach to quality healthcare services under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"Establishment of NCDC will add to this process," she said.

She added that State Government worked in complete convergence and collaboration with Central Units like RMRC, the Institute of Life Sciences, and AIIMS during the global pandemic of Covid-19.

"This collaboration proved very successful in the containment of the pandemic. NCDC would further strengthen State's strength in disease surveillance and public health service," she said.

Director General of Health Services Govt of India Prof (Dr) Atul Goel lauded the Odisha government for its benchmark-level accomplishments in disaster management.

"NCDC at Bhubaneswar would be like a Regional Center of Health and Family Welfare Government of India. The institute would work in complete collaboration with State machinery for improving disease surveillance, and control of diseases having public health implications," he said.

Goel emphasized that "prevention of the diseases should be given equal focus along with clinical treatment".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor