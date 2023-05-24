Odisha Govt signs MoU with Infosys, Nasscom for developing employability of students in HEIs

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 24 : The Higher Education Department of Odisha Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Infosys Limited and Nasscom for undertaking up-skilling and developing the employability of students of Higher Education Institutions in Odisha.

Aimed at creating learning and employment avenues for students, this collaboration will democratize learning for ardent minds and prepare them to be future-ready, a press statement read.

In line with its ESG Vision 2030, Infosys aims to enable digital skills at scale and empower over 10 million people in India across the socioeconomic spectrum by 2025 through the Infosys Springboard program.

As part of Infosys CSR, Infosys Springboard provides a completely free curriculum-rich virtual platform that delivers corporate-grade learning experiences, on any device, with closer educator-learner collaboration for students from Class 6th to lifelong learners, it stated.

It provides a holistic set of courses, developed in collaboration with world-leading digital educators like Coursera, Skillsoft, Techademy, Knolskape and Harvard Business Publishing.

Infosys Springboard empowers women and students from rural areas with a focused learning portal, specialized resources and expert mentors for holistic development. It is fully aligned with India's National Education Policy 2020, it further read.

"The learning program is particularly well suited to growing vocational skills, in addition to soft skills. Masterclasses, programming challenges, and playgrounds for experimentation make the training immersive for all. This will lead to upskilling and developing the employability of approximately 8 lakh students spread across 1100 HEIs (colleges and universities) of the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha," it stated.

The MoU with Nasscom aims to skill the students and existing faculty in key technologies essential in today's digital ecosystem and making India a digital talent nation.

As per the MoU, Nasscom is to skill 8 lakh students through future skills prime.

"The collaboration aims to build technical capacity in all streams with digital fluency and industry-curated content. This offers a wholesome career-building program to students to be industry-recognised Nasscom-certified professionals," it added.

The focus of this partnership is to integrate Emerging Technology programs through NSQF and NOS-aligned curriculum to build a Future Talent pool for the state and this is in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020 implementation, MoU read.

The students will have open access to various levels of aligned courses, they can apply for Government of India incentives, they would also be able to learn and engage with Industry experts and be part of exclusive career development opportunities like job fairs, internships, hiring hackathons, skill challenges etc.

