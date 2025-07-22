Odisha: Naveen Patnaik raises concern over alarming rise in crimes against women

Bhubaneswar, July 22 Odisha Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the alarming rise in crimes against women in the state and urged the state government to take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety of women.

Citing disturbing reports of rape in Jajpur, gang rape in Jagatsinghpur and Malkangiri, and sexual assault in Puri, Patnaik said the situation has become alarming and heartbreaking.

"A disturbing wave of crimes against women is gripping Odisha. Both in cities and villages, the streets have become increasingly unsafe for women - in broad daylight and at night. A young student heading to school or returning from classes cannot be sure of her safety," he stated.

He called the rise of sexual abuse cases an indication towards a collapsed law and order system in the state.

Calling a troubling erosion of law enforcement, Patnaik blamed political interference in policing for weakening accountability, which put the women and girls at greater risk.

He also drew attention to a recent Level 2 travel advisory issued by the US Government, which listed Odisha among six Indian states where American officials must seek special clearance to travel beyond capital cities.

Despite the state's reduced Maoist threat, Patnaik said the advisory likely reflects international concern over the safety of women.

Highlighting the now-withdrawn Ravenshaw University directive issued on July 17 banning women from staying on campus after 5:30 PM, Patnaik remarked, “It reflects the mindset of imposing restrictions on women instead of providing them security. It seems more like a punishment for women than a solution to the real issue.”

He stressed that urgent and decisive police action, backed by strong political will, is essential to curb this crisis.

"Allowing local party leaders to interfere in police stations will only normalise violence across the state - especially gender-based violence," Patnaik warned.

He urged the state BJP government to act swiftly to ensure the safety of our mothers and restore their trust in law enforcement.

“BJD will continue to raise its voice for the protection of our mothers and sisters at every forum,” asserted the BJD Supremo.

