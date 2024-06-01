Odisha: On-Duty Polling Official Dies of Heart Attack in Jajpur

On duty, a booth-level officer died of a suspected heart attack while on election duty at booth no-157 under Binjharpur Assembly Constituency in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Saturday, June 1. The deceased has been identified as Manonranjan Sahu, an assistant teacher.

According to the report, he complained of uneasiness and was immediately rushed to the community medical centre at Binjharpur, where doctors declared him dead. It is suspected that he suffered a stroke due to excess heat.

"One BLO (Block Level Officer), Manoranjan Sahoo (58) of booth no-157 under Binjharpur Assembly Constituency of Jajpur district, died while on election duty," said Collector & DM cum DEO, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

On Friday, at least 10 polling officials were hospitalised after they fell ill due to intense heatwave conditions in the district during EVM distribution. Twenty-five poll staff on Lok Sabha poll duty had also died of suspected heatstroke in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Fifteen of these cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh.