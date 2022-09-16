Odisha Police seizes Rs 58 lakh cash from lodge, 7 held

Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 Cash amounting to Rs 58 lakh was seized during a raid in a lodge in Kantabanji town of Odisha's Bolangir district and seven persons arrested, a police official said on Friday.

After getting information from a reliable source, a police team conducted a raid in Shree Annapurna lodge at Parshuram Chowk of the town last midnight and seized the cash, which was allegedly brought for gambling, Kantabanji sub-divisional police officer Hrusikesh Meher said.

"We have seized playing cards along with other materials used for gambling. All the seven arrested persons are from outside Odisha," he said.

Police said that they are investigating how thy arrested accused got such a huge amount of cash.

However, lodge manager Purna Chandan denied the allegation of gambling in the lodge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor