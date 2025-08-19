Odisha: Politics heats up over proposed SIR initiative

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 Politics heats up in Odisha after reports emerged about the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) announcement to initiate the Systematic Improvement of Records (SIR) of the voter’s list process in the state starting soon.

Reacting to the development, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Lenin Mohanty on Tuesday said that while the announcement has been made, the modalities and procedures for its implementation are yet to be finalised.

Hence, the party maintained that drawing premature conclusions would be inappropriate. The BJD reiterated that its leader and Opposition Leader, Naveen Patnaik, strongly believes that no eligible voter should be left out of the electoral roll and every citizen must be included.

The party clarified that it would take a final stand on the SIR process only after the Election Commission issues detailed guidelines.

At the same time, the BJD expressed strong disapproval of the statement made by Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, who said the SIR process would enhance transparency and credibility in the democratic system.

The party asserted that no minister should act as a spokesperson for the Election Commission, suggesting that the poll panel should appoint its own Public Relations Officer for such communications.

Calling the Law Minister’s remarks “shocking,” the BJD underlined that it would assess the SIR process only after the Election Commission makes its formal declaration and clarifies the modalities, always prioritising the interests of the nation and its voters.

The Odisha CEO R.S. Gopalan, has recently declared that the SIR of the voter list will be carried out soon across Odisha.

This will be the first SIR undertaken in Odisha in 24 years.

The previous exercise was carried out in 2002. Gopalan stated that the final voter list will be published on January 7 next year, after the revision process.

