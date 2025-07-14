Odisha self-immolation attempt: College student’s condition still critical

Bhubaneswar, July 14 The condition of the victim, a student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar following a self-immolation attempt on Saturday, remains critical, said Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The victim, a B.Ed student, took the extreme step over alleged sexual harassment by the Head of the Department (HOD), Samir Kumar Sahu.

Speaking to media persons, Parida on Monday said, “Round-the-clock treatment of the victim girl is going on. Our experts on round checked her today morning and had consultations with the doctors of AIIMS, Delhi. The condition of the patient still remains critical, and no improvement has been marked. As we had told earlier, the initial 72 hours are very vital for the patient. Fluid replacement is continuing. Dialysis was held yesterday, and if required, it will be carried out today too.”

He also informed reporters that 24 hours have already passed since the initial 72-hour critical period began following the admission of the victim to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.

The victim has over 90 per cent burn injuries and is battling for her life at the ICU, the burn centre of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the victim set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the Principal's chamber on Saturday. The student with severe burn wounds was rushed to Balasore Medical College, but was later shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment.

Prior to the self-immolation bid, the victim had staged a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused HoD of the BEd department, Samir Kumar Sahu, for the alleged misbehaviour.

She was very upset as no action was taken against the HoD by the college authorities despite her lodging a formal complaint against the accused Sahu.

Sahu was immediately arrested by the Sahadevkhunta Police after a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 108 (abetment to suicide), 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment), etc.

The Principal of the FM College, Dillip Kumar Ghose, has also been placed under suspension for failing to deal with the matter properly.

