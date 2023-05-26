Odisha: Six-day workshop focusing on tribal education concludes in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 26 : A six-day workshop 'Mahul Phul' focusing on tribal education, livelihood and others held at Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe Research and training institute (SCSTRTI) concluded in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha on Thursday, said a press release by the Chief Minister's Office.

The workshop was organised by the Odisha government's Academy of Tribal Language and Culture (ATLC) and ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Caste Welfare Department.

On the first two days, the discussion was focused on regenerative livelihood for indigenous peoples in the state, a statement informed.

"Collective intelligence was gathered from various stakeholders that included tribal people such as farmers, SHG members, FNGO partners, sarpanches and ward members, academicians and experts of repute," an official from the chief minister's office said.

Their field knowledge was connected with development economists from national and global forums," the statement added.

It was decided to construct 100 small cold storages in tribal areas for storage of their yields along with setting up an emergency fund with FNGO partners for certain activities, the statement informed.

The statement further added that the next three days were about tribal education and ensuring a culture-anchored curriculum for indigenous children.

It informed that teachers from various SSD schools shared their experiences and issues in imparting education to these indigenous children, adding that it was decided to set up a different vertical under ATLC and (SCSTRTI) for more research.

Another decision was made to move a proposal for a policy resolution to have a series of System Enablers for culture-anchored education, it added.

"The closing day witnessed department officials discussing tribal culture and the ways of preserving and propagating the culture and tradition of all 62 indigenous communities residing in the state including the 13 PVTGs," the statement added.

"The six days of 'Mahul Phul': Infinitely Indigenous, a forum for gathering collective intelligence and finding a way forward for regenerative transformation, was a successful endeavour," said Roopa Roshan Sahoo, commissioner-cum-secretary, SSD & MBCW Department

Sahoo informed that over 300 participants from across the state congregated here to discuss issues and opportunities with regard to indigenous livelihood and education along with the preservation and propagation of tribal culture.

"These inputs will enable better policy design in the coming days," she added.

