Odisha: Son beats mother death for not paying money for liquor

Bhubaneswar, April 23 In a bizarre incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son for not paying Rs 100 to him to buy liquor in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night at Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district.

According to the police, Saroj Nayak, 21, had demanded Rs 100 from his mother Salandi Nayak to buy liquor.

However, his mother was unable to pay the sum. An enraged Saroj then started to beat his mother continuously, which led to her death.

After committing the crime, accused Saroj fled from the spot.

Jashipur police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the case.

"I was not at home when the incident occurred. I got a call at 9.30 p.m. on Friday that my mother was severely attacked by my younger brother. I reached home at around 11 pm and took my mother to the hospital, where she was declared dead," said Salandi's elder son.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor