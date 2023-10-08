Odisha: Three students die in two separate road accidents

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 Three students, out on morning walk, Sunday died in two separate incidents of road mishaps in Angul and Balangir districts of Odisha.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Sundhi and Madhab Kumar Samad, of Pallahra in Angul district and Purusottam Bhoi of Bolangir district.

“The deceased friends Rajesh and Madhab used to go for morning walks everyday on the National Highway. However, a speeding vehicle hit them near Muktapur village at 6 am in the morning. The vehicle escaped the spot leaving the duo in a pool of blood,” said local sources.

Police rushed them to nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The Pallahara Police have launched a probe into the matter.

Similarly, 17-year-old Purusottam along with his four friends was strolling on the Patnagarh-Bolangir state highway when a van coming from the opposite direction hit Purusottam at Gendabanji village early Sunday.

The tribal student Purrusottam’s tragic death irked the locals who staged a blockade demanding arrest of the absconding driver of the van and compensation for the deceased.

The irate villagers removed the blockade after the district administration and local police assured them of stringent action against the erring driver.

