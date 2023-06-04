Odisha train accident: Congress' Hanumantha Rao expresses condolences to bereaved families

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 : Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said they have not heard about such a big accident for many years referring to the Balasore train accident which has according to the latest details killed 288 people and over 1000 people injured.'

The Congress leader offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking with ANI, Rao said, "We have not heard about such a big accident for many years. A total of 3 trains including the Coromandel Express, Howrah Express and a goods train were involved in the accident. Around 300 people have died and 1000 people have been injured. I express my deepest condolences to bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains were de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

"I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources," he said, adding that Railway is working towards track restoration.

He also thanked the people of Odisha, who came forward to help crash survivors, whether by donating blood or providing assistance in the rescue operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor