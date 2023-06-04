Odisha train accident: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 4 : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Bhubaneswar on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the injured victims in the Balasore's triple train tragedy.

The disastrous train accident has claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

A team of medical experts from AIIMS Delhi will also visit Odisha's train accident site along with medical equipment to provide treatment to more than 1,000 injured and 100 critical patients, informed sources.

Meanwhile, restoration work is at Odisha's Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar said that the capsized bogies have been removed and the work of connecting the track is going on from one side.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," Aditya Kumar told ANI.

A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF coordinated the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

