Odisha train accident: Train carrying stranded passengers reaches Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Jun 3 : A special train carrying stranded passengers from Odisha's Balasore arrived at Howrah railway station in West Bengal on Saturday.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 238 people died and 900 people are injured in the Balasoretrain mishap.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

Earlier, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

