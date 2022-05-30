Odisha woman doctor assaulted in Bhubaneswar, accused held

Bhubaneswar, May 30 A lady doctor was allegedly assaulted by a local businessman on the street here over a parking dispute, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by victim Heena Gupta and her mother, Heena, who works in a private hospital, was allegedly thrashed by Biswajit Swain over a parking issue near Laxmisagar area on Sunday night.

"When I and my mother were returning home in a car, I found that a car was blocking the road. When I blew the horn of my car for two to three minutes to get a passage, Swain started abusing me and my mother.

"When I protested, he started beating me like black and blue. He also shoved my mother when she tried to protect me," she alleged while speaking to media persons on Monday.

When the police reached the spot, they asked the victim to file a complaint, and they did so in the Laxmisagar police station.

A case has been registered in Laxmisagar police station, said DCP, Bhubaneswar, Prateek Singh. Police officials said that Swain was arrested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor