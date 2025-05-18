Ola Employee Dies by Suicide, Citing Work Pressure

A young engineer employed at Krutrim, the artificial intelligence division of Ola, tragically died by suicide on May 8th, sparking serious concerns about the company's work culture. The incident gained public attention after a viral Reddit post detailed the alleged circumstances surrounding the death, pointing towards immense work pressure as a contributing factor.

An Ola Krutrim spokesperson confirmed the news to NDTV Profit, stating in an email, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our most talented young employees on the 8th of May. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

While the employee's name has been withheld to protect privacy, Ola Group indicated that he was on "personal leave" at the time of the tragic event. Krutrim's spokesperson further explained that the employee had requested rest on April 8th and was promptly granted personal time off, which was subsequently extended on April 17th upon his further request.

However, Reddit posts paint a concerning picture of the work environment leading up to this tragedy. According to these posts, the young engineer, despite being a recent college graduate, was leading a project with two other team members who later left the company. This reportedly resulted in a significant increase in his workload. The Reddit post specifically names Rajkiran Panuganti as his boss, alleging that he burdened the employee with excessive work for a period of 7-8 months prior to his leave.

The Reddit post further claims, "He (Panuganti) just attends the calls, bashes people left, right and centre and disappears since he lives in the US and most of the workforce is here in Bangalore. Having not delivered a single product even after a year of joining Krutrim, he is just taking it all out on people."

The anonymous poster also alleged that the language used in meetings, particularly towards junior employees, was "traumatic" and that there has been no change in behaviour within the company even after this devastating incident.

In their statement to NDTV Profit, the Krutrim spokesperson added, "As a company, we are heartbroken by this loss. He was a valuable team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all those who knew and worked with him. We are extending our full support to his family and our employees during this time of grief. We are also in contact with the relevant authorities."

This tragic incident has ignited a debate about the demanding work culture prevalent in some tech companies and the immense pressure faced by young professionals. The allegations raised in the Reddit post warrant serious attention and scrutiny regarding employee well-being and management practices at Ola's AI arm, Krutrim.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.