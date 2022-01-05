Old man in Bihar took 11- shots of Covid vaccine says, 'It's a wonderful thing'

While many people in the country are still yet to take their first vaccination dose, where an old man from Bihar has taken 11 vaccination jabs. Yes, you heard that correct an 84-year-old man from Bihar has taken 11 vaccine shots of Covid-19 and this activity raises the question of the vaccination security department.

A resident of Orai village of Puraini police station under Udakishunganj sub-division of Madhepura district was just going to take his 12th shot of vaccine before he got caught. The civil surgeon of the Madhepura district assured that the matter will be investigated strictly.

The man who took 11 doses said, “I benefitted a lot from the vaccine. This is why I have been taking it repeatedly.” The man also revealed that he took his 11 doses from February 13 to December 30 at a Public Health Centre and he even submitted his Aadhaar card and his phone number on the first eight vaccines, while in the three times he used his wife's number. He even submitted the date, places, and time when he took the vaccine shots.

Here are the details:

First dose: February 13, at the old PHC,

Second dose: March 13, at the old PHC again

Third dose: May 19, at the Aurai sub-healthcare centre

Fourth dose: June 16, at a camp

Fifth dose: July 24, at the Badi Haat School camp

Sixth dose: August 31, at the Nathbaba camp

Seventh dose: September 11, at the Badi Haat School camp again

Eighth dose: September 22, at the Badi Haat School,

Ninth dose: September 24, at a health sub-centre in Kalasan

Tenth dose: Parvatta in Khagaria district

Eleventh dose: at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur



The man also said that “The government has made a wonderful thing [vaccine].”