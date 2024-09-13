Old Rajinder Nagar Deaths Case: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to 4 Co-Owners of IAS Coaching Centre Where 3 Aspirants Died

The Delhi High Court on Friday, September 13, granted interim bail till January 30 to four accused and co-owners of the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three IAS aspirants drowned to death in its basement in July.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the co-owners Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh to deposit a sum of Rs 5 crore to the Red Cross, which the LG Governor will use to streamline the running of coaching centres.

Delhi High Court grants interim bail to four co-owners of a basement linked to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail will be in effect until January 30, 2024.



The court has requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee,… — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

The court has requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to form a committee, which will operate under the supervision of a retired High Court judge, to ensure that no coaching centres are run in basements across Delhi.

Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala died after the basement of the building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail by Supreme Court in Alleged Excise Policy Scam Case.

The basement co-owners, Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh, sought bail on the grounds that they are merely the landlords of the basement, which was let out on a rental basis to the coaching centre and therefore, they had no role whatsoever in the unfortunate event.

The CBI opposed the accused's bail plea and argued that the probe was in its initial stage and that the four should not be granted relief until independent witnesses were examined.