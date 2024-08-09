Olympic Medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh Meet Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Watch Video)

Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. Bhaker and Singh made history by winning a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

#WATCH | Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh meet Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/ngI2QlWAWK — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

This achievement marked India’s sixth Olympic medal in shooting and its first-ever medal in a shooting team event. Bhaker also became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic Games, having also secured a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Read Also | Manu Bhaker Awarded ₹30 Lakh After Winning Two Bronze Medals at Paris Olympics 2024 (See Pics)

Competing at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux, Bhaker and Singh defeated South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee 16-10 to claim their bronze medal. Bhaker narrowly missed a historic third medal, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event.

With two medals in shooting at Paris 2024, India has matched its best-ever shooting performance from London 2012. The country did not win any shooting medals at Rio 2016 or Tokyo 2020.

Upon returning to India, Bhaker was greeted with a grand welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday. She met with several leaders, including Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, and Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Bhaker is scheduled to return to Paris on Saturday and will serve as the female flag bearer for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.