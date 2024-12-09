Omar Abdullah reaffirms his govt’s support to revive J&K’s industrial sector

Jammu, Dec 9 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting local industries in overcoming the challenges they are currently facing.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JCCI) at its office, the Chief Minister was felicitated for assuming office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is no shortage of issues. If I were to claim that these problems have only emerged in the past decade, it would be misleading. These challenges are not new, nor are they solely the result of Jammu and Kashmir’s transition into a Union Territory. However, the UT transition has undoubtedly compounded these issues,” he stated.

Highlighting the geographical constraints of the region, the Chief Minister said: “Several challenges stem from our location. Jammu and Kashmir is situated in a corner of the country. Our market is very small, and our raw material base is limited. An industry that relies on importing raw materials and exporting finished products cannot sustain itself without governmental support.”

Reiterating his government’s responsibility, he added, “When we hold your hand and provide support, it is not a reflection of your helplessness or weakness. It is our responsibility, and we will fulfil it.”

On the tourism potential of Jammu, the Chief Minister emphasiaed the untapped opportunities presented by the large number of pilgrims visiting the region.

“Over a crore pilgrims visit Jammu for Mata Vaishno Devi every year. If we can successfully divert even 15 per cent of them to local tourist destinations, we would gain 15 lakh tourists immediately. We have managed the entire tourism economy of Kashmir with just 15 lakh tourists,” he remarked.

He stressed the need to showcase Jammu’s unique cultural heritage.

“Our Dogra culture is a treasure unique to Jammu. Our traditions, food, and specialities are unmatched and must be leveraged as key selling points for tourism,” he said.

On the resumption of the now-defunct Darbar Move, Omar Abdullah highlighted its positive impact on Jammu’s vibrancy.

“The hallmark of Jammu city was the biannual Darbar Move. For six months, people from Srinagar would work here, creating a lively environment. It fostered interaction between people from both sides of the mountains, whether at Wave Mall, Residency Road, or Gole Market. I assure you that we will resume the Darbar Move in the future. Unfortunately, time constraints prevented us from doing so this time,” he said.

Discussing the impact of industrial packages, he cautioned against their transient nature. “Industries attracted solely by packages stay only as long as the incentives last. Once the benefits end, they pack up and leave. The industries that endure are those rooted in this land, run by people who are inherently connected to it,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the challenges related to lease agreements for institutions and businesses.

“Today, schools on leased land are being asked to produce 10-year leases, failing which their registration will not be renewed. Similarly, hotels on leased land cannot even make minor repairs due to the absence of valid leases. These issues need immediate attention,” he added.

Omar Abdullah, in his conclusion, assured his government’s commitment to addressing industrial concerns.

“Whatever issues you want us to raise with the Finance Minister, please provide me with a detailed note. We will take them up with the Union government and work toward tangible solutions,” he said.

