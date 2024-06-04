Omar Abdullah trails as Engineer Rashid surges ahead in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, June 4 Independent incarcerated former MLA, Engineer Rashid consolidated his lead against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in J&K’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency as the counting was underway.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, Engineer Rashid of Awami Itihad Party (AIP) has polled 1,88,678 votes thereby establishing a massive lead of 88,724 votes over his closest rival Omar Abdullah of the NC in the Baramulla constituency so far.

Abdullah was followed by Sajad Gani Lone, the chief of the Jammu & Kashmir People Conference, who has secured 68,394 votes so far.

Another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP was trailing badly with over 1,68,0630 votes in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in the last round counted so far. National Conference's Mian Altaf Ahmad was leading with 3,56,038 votes.

