Omar Abdullah’s First Order to Jammu and Kashmir Police: 'No Green Corridor or Traffic Stoppage When I Move'

Shortly after taking oath as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah instructed J&K Police not to create any green corridor or stop traffic for him while he is travelling by road to minimise public inconvenience.

CM Abdullah took to his social media account to deliver his commitment to a people-friendly governance approach and no VIP movement. In his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Chief Minister stated that no restrictions or aggressive gestures should be used. He also argued that the use of sirens should be kept to a minimum.

"I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no 'green corridor' or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience and the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided," he said.

"I'm asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything, our conduct must be people-friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them," he further said in a tweet on X.

Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as the Union Territory elected its first government after six years. Surinder Singh Choudhary was appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

The Congress opted out of the new J&K Cabinet for now, citing its demand for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir as promised by the Narendra Modi government and said it would continue to fight for it.